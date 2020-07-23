Quiz: Have each of these 15 Preston North End players scored a league goal this season? – Can you get 15/15?

Preston North End have missed out on the play-offs again this season but there were still a lot of positives for the North West club to take from the 2019/20 campaign.

Alex Neil will undoubtedly be looking to build on those in the upcoming window and in pre-season, with hopes of pushing for the top six again next term.

Before the focus switches to the 2020/21 season, however, we’ve put together a quiz to help you test your knowledge about this one…

1 of 15 Has Ben Davies scored a league goal this season? Yes No