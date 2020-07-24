Quiz: Have each of these 15 Nottingham Forest players scored a league goal this season? – Can you get 15/15?

Nottingham Forest’s 2019/20 campaign ended in heartbreak last night, following a 4-1 home defeat to Stoke City.

A 4-1 victory for Swansea City at Reading saw the Swans leapfrog the Reds and confirm their place in the play-offs in the final game of the campaign, which is a bitter pill to swallow for Sabri Lamouchi’s side.

It means that Forest finish the Championship campaign sitting seventh in the league table, having picked up 70 points and having scored 58 goals.

On the topic of goals, have each of these 15 Nottingham Forest players scored a league goal this season? Have a go at our quiz!

