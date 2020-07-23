Luton Town
Quiz: Have each of these 15 Luton Town players scored a league goal this season? – Can you get 15/15?
Luton Town confirmed their status as a Championship club for another season with a dramatic 3-2 win over Blackburn Rovers on the final day of the season.
The Hatters occupied a spot in the relegation zone heading into the final day of the season, but moved out of the bottom-three with a win over Tony Mowbray’s side.
But have each of these 15 Luton Town players cored a league goal this season or not? Test your knowledge in our quiz!