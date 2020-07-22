Quiz: Have each of these 15 Hull City players scored a league goal this season? – Can you get 15/15?

Hull City are facing a surprising relegation from the Championship under the management of Grant McCann.

The Tigers had previously been challenging for a play-off spot in the second-tier, but a dismal run of form since January has seen them slide down the table at an alarming rate.

They’re now sat bottom of the Championship standings, and will know that they need somewhat of a miracle to pull off an unlikely survival.

Do you know if each of these 15 Hull City players have scored a league goal this season though or not? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

