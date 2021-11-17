Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: Have Derby County ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

Derby County’s position in the second tier of English football is hanging by a thread with the club set to suffer a second points deduction of the season.

In taking a trip down Memory Lane, we have taken a look at some of Derby’s more memorable spells in history by looking at how they got on in past away trips.

Here, we have put together a 20 question quiz to see if you know whether or not Derby have won an away game at each of these stadiums, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

1 of 20

Craven Cottage


