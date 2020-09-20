Quiz: Have Derby County ever loaned out any of these 9 players?

Derby County will be needing to regroup over the next few days following their 2-1 defeat at Luton Town, which means the Rams have lost both of their first two league matches.

Phillip Cocu will already be starting to come under some pressure from Derby fans, but the Dutchman did show last term that he can turn things around after a slow start.

The Rams will be needing to add to their squad in the last few weeks of the window with another left-back and a striker two positions that could do with being strengthened. Doing that would give them a chance to turn things around.

While we wait to see what Derby do on and off the field in the next few days, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some of the Rams’ past transfer decisions.

Can you remember whether they have loaned out these nine players?

Have a go and see if you can get 9/9!

1 of 9 Did Derby ever loan out Michael Jacobs? Yes No