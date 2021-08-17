Coventry City will be looking to build upon their largely positive start to the campaign heading into their away game at Bloomfield Road tonight as they take on newly promoted Blackpool in the Sky Bet Championship.

Here, we have devised a 25 question quiz which has been designed to put even the most ardent of Coventry City fan’s knowledge to the test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments section what you score overall!

Quiz: Have Coventry City won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Have Coventry won or lost more against Bournemouth? Won more Lost more