Quiz: Have Charlton Athletic ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

Charlton were once a well established Premier League side, being led at the front by the prolific Darren Bent.

Their fortunes have since gone the other way, with the Addicks now firmly in the middle of League One, having sacked their manager Nigel Adkins following a poor run of results.

It looked as though they may have been staring the fourth tier in the eyes but temporary manager Johnnie Jackson has managed to get them back on track and help them pick up some points.

The club now may be able to look upwards again – and can dream of getting back into the Championship at some point in the future and maybe even the Premier League.

Along the way though they have picked up plenty of scalps on their travels. If you think you know the club and which grounds they have claimed victory at, then get involved down below and see how much you truly know.

Get involved down below!

1 of 20 1) Highbury Stadium? Yes No