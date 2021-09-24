Cardiff City
Quiz: Have Cardiff City ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?
The 2021/22 campaign hasn’t quite played out in the way that Cardiff City would’ve wanted but there’s a long way to go just yet.
The Bluebirds made a fast start to the season but have since come a little unstuck and while they’re in the mix, they’ve slipped below rivals Bristol City last weekend.
Consider yourself a big Cardiff fan? Well we’ve got the perfect quiz for you!
What we want to know is have Cardiff City ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?