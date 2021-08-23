Bolton Wanderers have made an unbeaten start to their 2021/22 League One campaign, with Ian Evatt’s side drawing their opening two 3-3, before Antoni Sarcevic’s late goal on Tuesday night gave The Trotters victory over Lincoln City.

On Saturday, Bolton host fellow unbeaten side Oxford United who have accumulated seven points from their first three games.

Both teams will have promotion ambitions this season, and the match promises to be an exciting encounter.

But, as we continue to wait for Saturday to come around, we have devised a 25-question quiz that tests your knowledge of whether or not Bolton possess a superior record against 25 teams from across the country.

Can you score 100%? Let us know in the comments…

Quiz: Have Bolton Wanderers won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Have Bolton won or lost more against Blackburn Rovers Won Lost