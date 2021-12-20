Bolton Wanderers’ League One fixture against Wycombe Wanderers did not go ahead, with Covid-19 cases rising in the country.

The Trotters will now have to wait until Boxing Day to play their next league match, with Morecambe set to travel to the University of Bolton Stadium.

Whilst we wait for that game to go ahead, we have devised a 20-question quiz that tests your knowledge of whether or not Bolton have signed any players from teams around the country.

Can you score 100%? Let us know in the comments on Social Media…

Quiz: Have Bolton Wanderers signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

1 of 20 Arsenal? Yes No