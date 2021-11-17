Bolton Wanderers have made an inconsistent start to the new League One season, after winning promotion back to the division at the first time of asking.

The Trotters will be hoping to edge nearer to the play-offs as the season progresses, with Ian Evatt seeing instant success since taking charge.

Whilst we wait for tomorrow’s FA Cup clash with Stockport County to come around, we have devised a 20-question quiz that tests your knowledge of whether or not Bolton have won in different stadiums across the country.

Can you score 100%? Let us know in the comments…

Quiz: Have Bolton Wanderers ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Have Bolton Wanderers ever won a competitive match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium? Yes No