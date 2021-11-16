Blackpool are back in the Championship and are already making their mark in the second tier this campaign.

The Seasiders have spent a number of years battling in the depths of the EFL but after promotion during the last campaign, they are back up in the Championship.

In their first year back, they have gotten off to a flying start. Under the guidance of Neil Critchley, they are performing well and could even consider themselves as potential play-off outsiders this campaign.

Along the way, they have seen off the challenges of some of the best teams in the EFL too, from Bournemouth who are at the summit of the second tier to Sunderland in the third tier.

How much do you know though about Blackpool and which grounds they have managed to claim victory at? If you think you know the club and which stadiums they have won three points at, then get involved down below and see how much you truly know.

Get involved down below!

Quiz: Have Blackpool FC ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 1) Craven Cottage? Yes No