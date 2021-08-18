It’s been a reasonably promising start to the season for Blackburn Rovers.

With four points from their first two league games, Tony Mowbray’s side currently find themselves sixth in the early Championship standings, something they will be looking to build in the coming months.

But do you know how well Blackburn have fared against some of the clubs they have faced over the course of their history?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 25 other English teams, and all you have to do, is correctly say whether Rovers have won or lost more games against those sides, in any competition, since they were first formed.

Quiz: Have Blackburn Rovers won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Have Blackburn won or lost more games against Arsenal? Won more Lost more