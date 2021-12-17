Quiz: Have Blackburn Rovers signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

Over the years, there have been plenty of players signed by Blackburn Rovers.

Some of those will of course, have gone on to enjoy more successful careers at Ewood Park than others.

But just how well do you remember which clubs Rovers have been doing business with to bring new signings in over the past few years?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 20 different clubs, and all you have to do, is correctly say whether or not Blackburn have signed a player from those sides in the past five seasons.

1 of 20 Liverpool? Yes No