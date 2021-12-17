Quiz: Have Birmingham City signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

It’s fair to say Birmingham City have made their fair share of transfer mistakes in recent years, but the previous window was a much brighter one for the Blues.

With Lee Bowyer and Craig Gardner taking the reins, they managed to pull off a range of shrewd signings on a shoestring budget, with Tahith Chong arguably the best signing of the summer.

His injury is majorly unfortunate, but they are still making the most of some of their additions with Riley McGree and Troy Deeney establishing themselves as key players at St Andrew’s.

They will be hoping this productive window will guide them to a much-improved league finish this term after several seasons of mediocrity and sticking to the topic of signings, we’re asking you whether Birmingham have signed a player from the following 20 clubs in the last five seasons in this quiz.

Can you score 100%? Why not give it a go?

NOTE: Signings made in the past five seasons = additions made since the beginning of the 2017/18 campaign (including pre-season).

