Quiz: Have Birmingham City ever loaned out any of these 9 players?

Birmingham City are aiming to make some solid progression this season under new manager Aitor Karanka.

The Spaniard has managed to add some quality to his squad already. That has been further boosted by the return of Scott Hogan – and there are a few signs that Birmingham are starting to make some progress from where they were at the end of last term.

Birmingham appear to have got a lot of their transfer business done early. However, they may feel that they could make one or two more quality additions to just push them on even further.

While we wait to see how Birmingham progress on and off the field in the next few weeks, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some of the Blues’ previous transfer decisions.

