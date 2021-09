Barnsley suffered a frustrating defeat away at Blackpool this weekend as the Tykes traveled to Bloomfield Road in search of their second Sky Bet Championship win of the season.

Here, we have devised 18 scenarios that are designed to put even the most ardent of Barnsley fans to the test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments section what you score overall!

1 of 18 Has the club ever played in blue? Yes No