After a difficult start to the Championship campaign, Swansea City have since recovered well and are well within the promotion-chasing pack.

The mood may well have been dampened after a 4-0 loss at Bournemouth going into the international break, but the signs are positive at the Swansea.com Stadium at present.

With Championship football coming to a halt for a couple of weeks, we have devised a 30-question quiz that tests your knowledge of whether certain ex-Swansea players have ever played abroad.

Can you score 100%? Let us know in the comments…

Quiz: Have any of these 30 ex-Swansea City players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Has Ashley Williams ever played club football abroad? Yes No