Stoke are battling at the top end of the Championship and have not too long ago been an established Premier League team too.

It’s meant that a number of players have been and gone from the Potters and while many have succeeded in England and gone on to become important players in both the EFL and the top flight, many others have ended up chancing their arm abroad and seeing if they can crack it in a different country too.

Whether before joining Stoke – like Ricardo Fuller – or after they’ve left the Potters – like Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting – there have been dozens of players to go on and play abroad who have also put on the kit of Stoke.

If you think you know the club and the players they’ve had over the course of the last ten seasons or so, then have a go at the quiz down below and see how much you really know about them.

Get involved down below!

Quiz: Have any of these 30 ex-Stoke City players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 1) Ryan Shawcross Yes No