In recent years, Preston North End’s recruitment has mainly been from British shores, but how many of their ex-players have gone on or have played overseas?

The Lilywhites delved into the European market last year to sign Emil Riis and he has been a success, but it’s an avenue that they’ve seldom used for quite a while.

Take our new North End quiz and see if you can work out if these 30 former Lilywhites have played for a club overseas in their career!

Quiz: Have any of these 30 ex-Preston North End players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Louis Moult Yes No