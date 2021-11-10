Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Championship News

Quiz: Have any of these 30 ex-Peterborough United players ever played abroad?

Published

25 mins ago

on

Peterborough United are in the thick of yet another Championship relegation battle under Darren Ferguson.

The club’s recruitment has been outstanding in recent years seeing many a talented player strut their stuff in front of the home faithful. Bringing in players at different stages of their careers and getting the most out of them at London Road.

With that in mind, here, we have put together a 30 question quiz on whether these ex-Posh men played abroad, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Have any of these 30 ex-Peterborough United players ever played abroad?

1 of 30

Bobby Olejnik


Related Topics:

Passionate Football League obsessive and long-suffering Charlton Athletic supporter.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Have any of these 30 ex-Peterborough United players ever played abroad?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: