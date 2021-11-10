Millwall have enjoyed a decent enough start to the Championship season and they enter the international break just one point outside of the top-six with them sat in ninth place in the table.

Gary Rowett’s side will be aiming to make sure that they mount a promotion challenge this season and in order to do that they will have to maintain their consistent form that they have shown in the last few weeks. That has seen them secure three wins in their last five with just one defeat in that run.

The next few games back from the international break against Middlesbrough, AFC Bournemouth and Hull City will be a major test to see whether the Lions can maintain their recent form. If they can do that then they will keep themselves in the play-off hunt.

While we wait to see what happens with Millwall’s form in the next few weeks, we have created a quiz to see if you know whether any of these 30-ex Lions players have ever played abroad. Can you get 100%!

Quiz: Have any of these 30-ex Millwall players ever played abroad? 1 of 30 Has Jimmy Abdou ever played abroad in his career - Yes or no? Yes No