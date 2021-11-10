Quiz: Have any of these 30-ex Ipswich Town players ever played abroad?

Ipswich Town have endured a challenging season so far in League One as they aim to mount a promotion push this term after what was a heavy summer of investment in the squad.

Paul Cook’s side are starting to deliver the kind of performances that was expected of them at the start of the season now after a difficult start.

The Tractor Boys have managed to claim three wins from their last four league games to leave themselves four points adrift of the play-off places after 16 games.

Considering the ground that Ipswich have had to make up on the teams above them, they can not afford too many more bad periods of form during the rest of the campaign. Therefore, the next few weeks are going to be essential to determining whether they can bridge the gap and get into the top-six come the end of the campaign.

While we wait to see what happens with Ipswich’s form in the next few weeks, we have created a quiz to see if you know whether any of these 30-ex Ipswich players have ever played abroad. Can you get 100%!

