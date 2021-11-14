Quiz: Have any of these 30 ex-Huddersfield Town players ever played abroad?

Huddersfield Town’s most recent success came from former manager David Wagner’s German revolution at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Not only was Wagner vital to their 2017 promotion, but also the likes of Michael Hefele, Chris Lowe, Christopher Schindler, Collin Quaner and Elias Kachunga who arrived during the 2016/17 campaign, with the latter coming from the European nation to West Yorkshire.

The Terriers may have only been in the top flight two seasons, but staying up during the 2017/18 season was a great achievement in itself for a club that were arguably punching above their weight.

They are seemingly on the rise once again under the stewardship of Carlos Corberan, building back in the summer after a lowly finish last term and still looking reasonably strong despite their recent defeat against Cardiff City.

We’re taking a look back in this quiz though, asking you whether any of these 30 former Town players have plied their trade abroad during their career.

