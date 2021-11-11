Coventry City have enjoyed an excellent start to the season in the Championship with Mark Robins’ side sat inside the top-six heading into the last international break before the New Year.

The Sky Blues have been performing excellently all season long, especially in front of their own supporters on their return to Coventry. That was evident as Robins’ side produced a resilient performance to secure a late win against Bristol City on Saturday despite them being a man down.

The next few games after the international break could be vital in helping the Sky Blues maintain their push for a play-off finish this term. If they can maintain their consistency then there is every chance that they could be able to keep their points cushion over the teams chasing down the top-six.

While we wait to see what happens with Coventry’s form in the coming weeks, we have created a quiz to test your knowledge on 30 of their ex players. Do you know if any of them have played abroad or not?

Quiz: Have any of these 30 ex-Coventry City players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Has Keiren Westwood ever played abroad in his career - Yes or no? Yes No