Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-West Brom players ever played for Wolves?

West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently a division apart with the former being relegated at the end of last term.

Under the stewardship of new manager Steve Bruce though, and with a reasonably solid defence, they will be hoping to be more clinical in a bid to give themselves the very best chance of making an instant return to the Premier League.

With Daryl Dike and Andy Carroll arriving at the club this month, they have provided themselves with a real boost going forward and many Baggies fans will be hoping for more arrivals between now and the end of the month to fight for the top two.

But we’re focusing more on the past as we ask you whether the following 28 Albion players have ever plied their trade for Wolves.

