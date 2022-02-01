Portsmouth and Southampton’s rivalry needs no introduction with the two sharing a great deal of animosity over the years.

They’ve not played against one another as much in recent seasons, with one or the other in the top flight whilst the other has been in the EFL, but the rivalry is as fierce as ever.

Which players have played for both, though? See if you can remember from the following 28 names and then share your scores on social media…

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Portsmouth players ever played for Southampton?

1 of 28 David Connolly Yes No