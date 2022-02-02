Oxford United have become a well-established side and are dreaming of a promotion to the promised land of the Championship.

In their pursuit of that elusive promotion, they’ve overseen the transfer of numerous players both to and from the club. One side that the club will not want to deal with though is Swindon, although that hasn’t stopped some former players from plying their trade for the side once they have left the U’s.

Oxford have managed to overtake Swindon in terms of rankings in recent years, with Oxford a league higher than their rivals as things stand. However, they’ve shared one or two players in recent years, even in spite of this – but can you name them?

If you think you know Oxford then and the ex-players that have played for Swindon, then have a go down below and see how much you truly know about the side and their former personnel that they have shared with the Robins.

Get involved down below!

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Oxford United players ever played for Swindon Town?

1 of 28 1) Josh Ruffels Yes No