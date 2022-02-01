Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Nottingham Forest players ever played for Derby County?

Nottingham Forest’s play-off ambitions took a positive step last weekend with a 2-1 win over Derby County.

The clubs have a bitter rivalry between each other, which gave the victory that extra sweet taste for Steve Cooper’s side.

The Reds are eighth in the Championship, now only four points adrift of the play-off places and with a game in hand on sixth place Huddersfield Town.

However, not many players have put on the shirt for both Forest and Derby in the two clubs’ long careers.

Test your knowledge by taking our latest quiz asking whether these former Forest players ever appeared for Derby in their careers…

