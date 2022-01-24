Luton Town’s winning start to 2022 came to an end at Sheffield United on Saturday, with the Blades running out as comfortable 2-0 winners.

Despite a below-par performance from the Hatters, the feeling remains positive around Kenilworth Road, and Nathan Jones has an immediate opportunity to put things right against Bristol City tomorrow evening.

Whilst we wait and see how the Bedfordshire club fares up against the Robins, we have devised a 28 question quiz that tests your knowledge of whether or not certain Ex-Luton players have ever played for Watford.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Luton Town players ever played for Watford?

1 of 28 Cameron McGeehan? Yes No