Huddersfield Town are enjoying an excellent season in the Championship so far.

The Terriers are currently fifth in the Championship table, just five points adrift of the top two, and are now unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions, also reaching the fifth round of the FA Cup in the process.

Up next for Huddersfield is a trip to Deepdale to face Preston North End on Wednesday night.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club with our latest quiz…

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Huddersfield Town players ever played for Leeds or Bradford City?

1 of 28 Ben Chilwell? Yes No