Fulham have tapped into a range of markets to bring in players in recent years in their quest to re-establish themselves as a Premier League club.

It appears to be a fairly quiet window for Marco Silva at present but there is always a chance that the Cottagers could look locally for reinforcements.

With that in mind, here, we have put together a 28 question quiz to see if you remember whether these 28 ex-Fulham players have ever played for Chelsea?

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Fulham players ever played for Chelsea?

1 of 28 Calum Chambers Yes No