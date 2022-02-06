Despite the intense rivalry that exists between Derby County and Nottingham Forest, there have been plenty of players who have crossed the divide between the two clubs.

The latest individual to do this was Max Lowe who joined the Reds on season-long loan deal from Sheffield United after previously representing the Rams at Championship level.

During the 2021/22 campaign, Derby academy players Lee Buchanan and Festy Ebosele have both been linked with controversial moves to Forest.

However, the Rams have so far managed to fend off interest from their arch-rivals for Buchanan whilst Ebosele has reportedly rejected the chance to join Steve Cooper’s side.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge of these two clubs by asking you whether these 28 ex-Derby players have featured for Forest in their respective careers.

Can you get full marks?

Get involved below!

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Derby County players ever played for Nottingham Forest?

1 of 28 Has ex-Derby player Nathan Tyson ever played for Forest? Yes No