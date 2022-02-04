Charlton Athletic are like most clubs in English football when it comes to their high turnover of players over the years.

The Addicks have been in the Premier League inside the last 20 years, whilst also fallen to League One – the level they are currently playing at.

What we’ve done for this latest Football League World quiz is look at 28 former Charlton players, tasking you with identifying those amongst them that have either played for Crystal Palace or Millwall.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Charlton Athletic players ever played for Crystal Palace or Millwall?

1 of 28 Alan Pardew Yes No