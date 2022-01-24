Blackpool enjoyed an excellent 2021, converting themselves from a lower half League One side to a team who are comfortably competing in the higher division.

The Seasiders are currently eight points from the Championship play-offs and 16 clear of the relegation zone, but whilst we wait and see if Neil Critchley’s side can continue on their upward trajectory, we have devised a 28 question quiz that tests your knowledge of whether or not certain ex-Blackpool players ever played for Preston North End.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Blackpool players ever played for Preston North End?

1 of 28 Ched Evans? Yes No