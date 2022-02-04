Blackburn Rovers and Burnley partake in one of the fiercest rivalries in the United Kingdom, with just 12 miles and the M65 motorway separating them.

When the two teams play each other it is regularly a bubble fixtures, with away fans herded in on coaches due to the potential volatility of both sets of fans.

Which of these 28 ex-Rovers players have crossed the divide though and played for the Clarets as well? Take our new quiz and see if you can score full marks!

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Blackburn Rovers players ever played for Burnley?

1 of 28 David Dunn Yes No