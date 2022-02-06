Aston Villa
Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Birmingham City players ever played for Aston Villa?
Birmingham City and Aston Villa last faced each other in a competitive match way back in March 2019.
England international Jack Grealish was the scorer that day – and though he is no longer with them – Villa seem to be heading in the right direction under Steven Gerrard.
The Blues have had a slightly more difficult time in recent years, but will be hoping to force their way up the table under the stewardship of Lee Bowyer.
We’re taking a look back at the past though as we ask you whether the following 28 players have played for both sides.
Can you score 100% correct? Give it a go and let us know how you do via our social media pages!