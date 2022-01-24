Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Barnsley News

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Barnsley players ever played for Leeds United or Huddersfield?

Published

10 seconds ago

on

There’s a week left of the January transfer window and you feel Barnsley will have to make the most of it if they’re to avoid the drop this season.

The Tykes suffered yet another defeat on the weekend and remain bottom of the Championship at the moment.

To take your mind off the doom and gloom on the pitch, we’ve put together a quiz to test how much you know about players that used to ply their trade at Oakwell!

What we want to know is: Have any of these 28 ex-Barnsley players ever played for Leeds United or Huddersfield?

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Barnsley players ever played for Leeds United or Huddersfield?

1 of 28

1. Luke Steele


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Barnsley players ever played for Leeds United or Huddersfield?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: