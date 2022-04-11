Championship side Swansea City will be hoping to build some momentum towards the end of this campaign to take into what could be a fruitful 2022/23 campaign in South Wales.

The Swans may have endured some tough afternoons and evenings under their current boss Russell Martin during their transition phase – but this could all be worth it if they are fighting at the right end of the table next term.

To take your mind away from current matters just for a few minutes though, we’re asking you whether the following 25 past or present Swans ever played non-league football in England in this quiz!

Can you score 100% of these questions correct? Give it a go and see how well you do!

Quiz: Have any of these 25 past or present Swansea City players ever played non-league football in England?

1 of 25 PAST: Leon Britton? Yes No