There’s no doubting Sunderland have got a lot of history behind them having played at the top level and won the FA Cup.

In recent years, we’ve seen Sunderland shift down the leagues following two consecutive relegations and they’ve been in League One since.

However, this year they’re in a great battle towards the play-offs and sit sixth in the league.

With five games left to play, they will be hoping they can finish in the top six and push to play in the Championship next season.

For now, we’re going to focus on the lower end of the football pyramid as we test your Sunderland and non-league knowledge.

We have given you the name of 25 past and present Sunderland players and you have to tell us if they’ve ever played non-league football in England.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 past or present Sunderland players ever played non-league football in England?

1 of 25 Danny Batth Yes No