Looking to finish inside the League One play-offs during what remains of this third-tier season, Sheffield Wednesday have been on a rollercoaster of a ride over the last few months.

Whilst we wait to see what the rest of the campaign has in store for Darren Moore’s side, we have devised a 25 question quiz that will test your knowledge of whether or not a selection of former and current Sheffield Wednesday players have ever played non-league football.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: Have any of these 25 past or present Sheffield Wednesday players ever played non-league football in England?

1 of 25 Liam Palmer? Yes No