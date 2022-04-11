QPR were founded in 1882 and have played in the top flight, an FA Cup final and won the League Cup.

Over this prolonged history, Rangers have had some notable players wear their shirt including Les Ferdinand, Trevor Sinclair and Stan Bowles.

Here, we have decided to combine the years looking at now and back into the past.

We’ve seen examples of players who have worked their way up from non-league and it’s time to see how many ex-QPR players have done so.

We have given you the name of 25 past and present QPR players and you have to tell us whether they have ever played non-league football in England.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 past or present QPR players ever played non-league football in England?

1 of 25 Seny Dieng Yes No