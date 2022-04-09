Quiz: Have any of these 25 past or present Peterborough United players ever played non-league football in England?

Over the years, there have been plenty of Peterborough United players, who have also represented other clubs during their careers.

Some of those may have featured at the very top level, while others will have had to work their way up the football pyramid.

But do you know which of those individuals spent time out of the English Football League altogether?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 25 past and present Peterborough players, and all you have to do, is say whether they ever played non-league football in England.

1 of 25 Did Jack Marriott ever play non-league football in England? Yes No