Ipswich Town have had a somewhat mixed campaign in League One so far this season.

Since current boss Kieran McKenna took over though, the club’s fortunes have improved and the Tractor Boys appear to be on the right track going forward.

With that being said, why not take this brand new Football League World quiz all about whether or not these current/ex Ipswich Town personnel have played non-league football in England.

See if you can score full marks – and don’t forget to share your score to social media!

Quiz: Have any of these 25 past or present Ipswich Town players ever played non-league football in England?

1 of 25 MATT PENNEY YES NO