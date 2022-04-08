Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town

Quiz: Have any of these 25 past or present Huddersfield Town players ever played non-league football in England?

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Huddersfield Town are punching above their weight in the Sky Bet Championship this season. 

A squad that flirted with relegation last year in the division should be nowhere near the play-off picture, but here they are, fighting for a place in the Premier League.

What makes it remarkable is the fact that the squad at the John Smith’s Stadium is hardly full of superstars.

In fact, there are a number of players to have played for the club that have, at one time, played non-league football.

Can you identify them?

Quiz: Have any of these 25 past or present Huddersfield Town players ever played non-league football in England?

1 of 25

Sorba Thomas


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Have any of these 25 past or present Huddersfield Town players ever played non-league football in England?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: