Gillingham have recruited players from a wide variety of destinations and backgrounds in recent years, to mixed degrees of success in League One.

A recent run of form from Morecambe has the Gills still fighting for their lives in the third tier, but with the solidity they have shown under Neil Harris, they are still in a strong position to survive.

Here, we have put together a 25 question quiz to see if you know whether these 25 past and present Gills have ever played non-league football in England, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Have any of these 25 past or present Gillingham players ever played non-league football in England?

1 of 25 Robbie McKenzie Yes No