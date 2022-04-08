Fulham were founded in 1879 and have played throughout the football league including the Premier League for a number of seasons.

They’ve never made it low enough to play non-league football but that doesn’t mean none of their players have.

We’ve seen a number of players who have risen from non-league to the top of the English game and now it’s time to put your knowledge to the test.

We have given you the name of 25 Fulham players, past and present, and you have to tell us if they’ve ever played non-league football in England.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 past or present Fulham players ever played non-league football in England?

1 of 25 Maik Taylor Yes No