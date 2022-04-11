Quiz: Have any of these 25 past or present Bolton Wanderers players ever played non-league football in England?

Bolton Wanderers’ play-off challenge has petered out well before the end of the season.

The Wanderers are 10th in the League One table, but the gap to the six is 12 points with only four games left to play this season.

That means the remaining few matches of the season will have very little on the line as Bolton have nothing left to play for.

But they could have a say in who goes down as they face Doncaster Rovers and Fleetwood Town, who are both embroiled in a relegation battle.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

