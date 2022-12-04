Swansea City will be hoping to continue challenging for a Championship play-off spot as this second-tier campaign progresses after what has been a positive first half of the campaign for Russell Martin and Co.

Whilst we wait and see how the rest of the campaign will play out for the Swans, here, we have devised a 25 question quiz that will test your knowledge of whether or not a selection of former players ever played for a London club.

Can you score full marks?

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Swansea City players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Ashley Williams? Yes No